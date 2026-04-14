ASUS launches Zenbook Duo with dual 3K OLEDs in India Technology Apr 14, 2026

ASUS just launched its new Zenbook and Vivobook laptops in India, and the Zenbook Duo is definitely catching eyes; it packs 2 14-inch 3K OLED displays for serious multitasking.

The S14 stands out too, thanks to its ultra-slim Ceraluminum build and a battery that can last up to 27 hours.

Prices start at ₹299,990 for the Duo and ₹179,990 for the S14.