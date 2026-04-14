ASUS launches Zenbook Duo with dual 3K OLEDs in India
ASUS just launched its new Zenbook and Vivobook laptops in India, and the Zenbook Duo is definitely catching eyes; it packs 2 14-inch 3K OLED displays for serious multitasking.
The S14 stands out too, thanks to its ultra-slim Ceraluminum build and a battery that can last up to 27 hours.
Prices start at ₹299,990 for the Duo and ₹179,990 for the S14.
Pre-orders open through April 20
Pre-orders are open now through April 20, with sales starting April 21.
If you pre-order, you get benefits worth up to ₹11,598, including a two-year extended warranty and three years of accidental damage protection for just ₹999.
The refreshed Vivobook Classic and S series also join the lineup at starting prices of ₹98,990 and ₹128,990, plus some models weigh under just 1.2kg if you're after something super light!