ASUS pauses all smartphone launches in 2026

ASUS is hitting pause on new smartphones for all of 2026—no fresh ROG Phone or ZenFone models in 2026. Distributors in Taiwan have struggled to get new stock, hinting at a big shift for the brand away from making phones, at least for now.

Why did ASUS make this move? Rising costs for key parts like DRAM and NAND chips, plus tough competition from Chinese brands and slowing global demand, have made it hard for ASUS to keep up.

Their gaming phones need expensive hardware but don't sell in huge numbers—making it tough without the scale of giants like Samsung or Apple.

What about current ASUS phone users? Good news: If you already own an ASUS phone, you'll still get software updates, warranty help, and support.

The company says this is just a break—not a goodbye—so there's still hope they'll return to smartphones down the line.