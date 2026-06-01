ASUS ROG marks 20th anniversary at Computex with Edition 20
ASUS's Republic of Gamers (ROG) just hit its 20th birthday and marked the occasion at Computex 2026 by dropping the limited-edition "Edition 20" lineup.
The collection features PC parts, gaming systems, and accessories decked out in black, red, and gold.
Standouts include the ROG Crosshair X870E Edition 20 motherboard with built-in liquid cooling and two AMOLED screens, plus the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 GPU sporting a curved display.
ROG G1000 wins Computex Golden Award
The series also brings the G1000 Edition desktop, winner of a Golden Award at the Computex Best Choice Awards 2026, with its AniMe Holo holographic fan system.
There's a super-fast Swift OLED monitor (up to 540Hz QHD or 720Hz HD), an Azoth Extreme keyboard, and even ROG's first physical board game called "ROG Saga: In Search of Lapuntu Edition 20."
If you're into handheld gaming, check out the ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle that comes with AR glasses.
All these limited-edition drops will roll out through 2026.