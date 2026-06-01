ASUS ROG marks 20th anniversary at Computex with Edition 20

ROG G1000 wins Computex Golden Award

The series also brings the G1000 Edition desktop, winner of a Golden Award at the Computex Best Choice Awards 2026, with its AniMe Holo holographic fan system.

There's a super-fast Swift OLED monitor (up to 540Hz QHD or 720Hz HD), an Azoth Extreme keyboard, and even ROG's first physical board game called "ROG Saga: In Search of Lapuntu Edition 20."

If you're into handheld gaming, check out the ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle that comes with AR glasses.

All these limited-edition drops will roll out through 2026.