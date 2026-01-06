ASUS's new limited-run tablet is inspired by Hideo Kojima

ASUS has unveiled a limited-edition gaming tablet, the ROG Flow Z13 x Kojima Productions, in collaboration with Kojima Productions. The futuristic device features a unique design by Yoji Shinkawa, known for his work on the Metal Gear series. The tablet sports a striking two-tone metallic gold and black color scheme with a carbon fiber rear panel cover.

Aesthetic appeal Design inspiration from Kojima's games The design of the ROG Flow Z13 x Kojima Productions tablet is inspired by the gritty mechanized future technolgy seen in Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding games. It also borrows elements from the design language of Ludens, the mascot of Kojima Productions. The tablet and its kickstand are adorned with angular geometric lines, giving it a unique futuristic look.

Unique features Military tech-style warnings and mottos on the tablet The ROG Flow Z13 x Kojima Productions tablet also features military tech-style warnings and mottos. These include phrases like "Heat vent do not cover" and "For Ludens who dare," a nod to ASUS's motto, "For those who dare." The limited-edition device comes with a white attache hard case, while additional accessories such as a matching white headset, mouse, and desk mat are available separately or bundled in some regions.