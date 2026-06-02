ASUS unveils ProArt at Computex 2026 with NVIDIA RTX Spark Technology Jun 02, 2026

ASUS just dropped its latest ProArt lineup at Computex 2026, built for anyone into AI-driven creative work.

The new ProArt P16 and P14 laptops, plus a compact Mini PC, all run on NVIDIA RTX Spark chips, promising serious power: up to a petaflop of AI performance and support for up to 128GB unified memory.

You can get your hands on them in select regions starting this fall.