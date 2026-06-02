ASUS unveils ProArt at Computex 2026 with NVIDIA RTX Spark
ASUS just dropped its latest ProArt lineup at Computex 2026, built for anyone into AI-driven creative work.
The new ProArt P16 and P14 laptops, plus a compact Mini PC, all run on NVIDIA RTX Spark chips, promising serious power: up to a petaflop of AI performance and support for up to 128GB unified memory.
You can get your hands on them in select regions starting this fall.
P16 4K 120Hz P14 3K displays
The P16 rocks a 16-inch 4K OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, while the P14 goes up to 3K resolution, both hit super-bright 1,600 nits with top-notch color accuracy (Delta E <1). Perfect if you're into video editing or generating AI content.
The tiny ProArt Mini PC packs the same AI muscle in a stylish finish, making it easy to set up anywhere without sacrificing performance.