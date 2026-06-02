ASUS unveils ROG Xbox Ally X20 marking ROG's 20th anniversary
Technology
ASUS just revealed the ROG Xbox Ally X20, a special gaming handheld marking 20 years of Republic of Gamers.
This edition stands out with its black-and-gold look, upgraded 7.4-inch OLED screen, and comes bundled with ASUS ROG XReal R1 Edition 20 AR smartglasses.
Ally X20 packs 1,400-nit OLED
The Ally X20 packs a super-bright full HD OLED touchscreen (1,400 nits, 120Hz), an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip, Radeon graphics, 24GB of RAM, and a speedy 1TB SSD.
Its translucent black chassis with gold accents and glowing joysticks add some serious style points, though it's a bit heavier than the standard model.