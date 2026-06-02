ASUS unveils ROG Xbox Ally X20 marking ROG's 20th anniversary

Ally X20 packs 1,400-nit OLED

The Ally X20 packs a super-bright full HD OLED touchscreen (1,400 nits, 120Hz), an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip, Radeon graphics, 24GB of RAM, and a speedy 1TB SSD.

Its translucent black chassis with gold accents and glowing joysticks add some serious style points, though it's a bit heavier than the standard model.