At TechCrunch Disrupt Bluesky unveils expanded Attie for no-code projects
Technology
Bluesky just dropped an expanded version of Attie, its AI-powered platform, at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026.
Now you can make your own websites, quizzes, games, and polls: no coding skills required.
CEO Toni Schneider calls it "social vibe coding," aiming to make creative projects more community-driven and fun.
Bluesky says Attie reaches 47 million users
Attie runs on the decentralized AT Protocol and Atmosphere network, so anything you create can reach Bluesky's 47 million users.
COO Rose Wang says Attie helps user-made content actually get seen, a big deal for creators.
Even though engagement dipped recently, Bluesky is doubling down on community features and plans to add private data support later this year to encourage more close-knit social interactions.