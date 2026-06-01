Atlas Menu cheat service leaks nearly 64,000 GTA V users
Technology
Atlas Menu, a cheating service for GTA V, just had a major data breach: nearly 64,000 users' personal information, like emails, usernames, and IP addresses, were leaked.
The site had claimed to offer "enhanced privacy," but it's now offline after the hack.
Hacker posts stolen Atlas Menu data
The hacker says they did it to get revenge on a scammer and posted the stolen data on GitHub.
Atlas Menu gave players cheats like "invisibility" and "super jump," showing how risky these cheat platforms can be, even though they're part of a booming industry.
The operators haven't responded yet, so if you use services like this, it's probably smart to be extra careful with your information.