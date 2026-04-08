Atlassian launches remix tool in open beta for Confluence visuals

Confluence adds 3 3rd-party agents

Confluence is also getting three handy third-party agents: one links with Lovable to turn ideas into prototypes, another connects with Replit to build starter apps from documents, and a third teams up with Gamma for presentation slides.

Atlassian's Sanchan Saxena says these tools are all about helping you work smarter by turning one page into multiple useful outputs, no extra hassle needed.