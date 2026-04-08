Atlassian launches remix tool in open beta for Confluence visuals
Technology
Atlassian just rolled out some fresh AI features for Confluence, making it way easier to turn your data into visuals without leaving the platform.
The new Remix tool (in open beta) can transform your information into charts and graphics, even suggesting the best formats, so you don't have to juggle extra apps.
Confluence adds 3 3rd-party agents
Confluence is also getting three handy third-party agents: one links with Lovable to turn ideas into prototypes, another connects with Replit to build starter apps from documents, and a third teams up with Gamma for presentation slides.
Atlassian's Sanchan Saxena says these tools are all about helping you work smarter by turning one page into multiple useful outputs, no extra hassle needed.