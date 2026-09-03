Attacker stole $1.1 million from Rain Card smart contract on Solana
Technology
A security flaw in an old Rain Card smart contract on the Solana blockchain let the attacker steal $1.1 million (about ₹10.3 crore) on August 28, 2026.
The attack hit Avici and Tria (companies that use Rain's tech for stablecoin cards), causing losses across 2,321 users.
Rain patches systems after exploit
The attacker found a loophole in outdated contracts, letting them sneak past the two-signature rule meant to protect user funds.
Once the breach was spotted, Rain quickly upgraded all affected systems to block further attacks.
This whole episode is a reminder that regular security updates are a must if you're into crypto or blockchain tech.