Audible launches 3 AI features to enable interactive audiobook stories
Technology
Audible just introduced three new features, including generative-AI-powered interactive stories, to make audiobooks way more interactive.
Competing with Spotify, they're letting listeners dive deeper into stories, starting with Dracula and The Cultural Tutor.
Think character guides, immersive audio experiences, and even enhanced visuals right in the app.
'Dracula' adds generative AI character chat
With Dracula, you can now see who's talking and check out narrator bios as you listen.
Soon, you'll be able to ask questions as the story unfolds. Plus, thanks to generative AI, you can chat directly with characters like Renfield for a more hands-on experience.
Audible says these upgrades are just the start: they plan to expand them to more titles over time.