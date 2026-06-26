Audit finds NASA spent $5.9 billion on canceled Artemis hardware Technology Jun 26, 2026

NASA just found out it spent $5.9 billion on Artemis program hardware that ended up getting canceled after the mission plan changed, according to a new audit.

The report also called out big cost overruns and delays in major parts like the Exploration Upper Stage, Universal Stage Adapter, Mobile Launcher 2, and the HALO module.

All this comes as NASA pushed its next crewed moon landing back to 2028.