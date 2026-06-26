Audit finds NASA spent $5.9 billion on canceled Artemis hardware
NASA just found out it spent $5.9 billion on Artemis program hardware that ended up getting canceled after the mission plan changed, according to a new audit.
The report also called out big cost overruns and delays in major parts like the Exploration Upper Stage, Universal Stage Adapter, Mobile Launcher 2, and the HALO module.
All this comes as NASA pushed its next crewed moon landing back to 2028.
Boeing, Dynetics, Bechtel faced cost overruns
Costs for key Artemis hardware spiraled: Boeing's Exploration Upper Stage allocations rose to nearly $2 billion, though the project was canceled after a stop work order in March 2026, while Dynetics's Universal Stage Adapter jumped from $131 million to $353 million before being scrapped.
Bechtel's Mobile Launcher 2 shot up from $383 million to $1.6 billion, causing more delays.
HALO module corrosion, cost near $2B
The HALO module, meant for NASA's Gateway station, faced corrosion issues and saw its price tag leap from $187 million to nearly $2 billion.
On the bright side, the report says canceling these projects could save over $3 billion going forward, hopefully making future Artemis missions smoother and cheaper.