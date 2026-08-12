August 12 2026 study: AI designed and built synthetic viruses
Scientists just used AI to design and build synthetic viruses for the first time, according to a new study published on August 12, 2026.
By letting machine learning analyze vast datasets of viral genomes, researchers created brand-new virus combinations in tightly controlled laboratories.
Their main aim? To figure out how viruses work and help us better prepare for future pandemics.
Researchers urge AI virology standards
While this tech could be a game-changer for medicine, some experts worry it might be misused to make harmful viruses.
The research team says they followed strict safety rules and are pushing for clear global standards on using AI in virology.
The authors of the study argue that transparency and regulation are crucial as this field advances.
They call for international collaboration to establish guidelines for the responsible use of AI in virology and related disciplines.