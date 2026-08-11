August 12 2026 total eclipse coincides with Perseid meteor peak

On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will line up with the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, a pretty rare cosmic combo.

The Perseids happen every year when debris from comet Swift-Tuttle hits our atmosphere at super high speeds, sometimes lighting up the sky with up to 100 meteors an hour.

This time, people in Greenland, Iceland, and Spain will get a brief twilight as the moon covers the sun.