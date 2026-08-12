August 12 2026 total solar eclipse not visible from India
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers! A total solar eclipse is happening on August 12, 2026, with the Moon completely blocking the Sun.
But unless you're in the path of totality in Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, or Spain and a small part of Portugal, you'll miss out.
India won't see even a partial glimpse this time.
India partial eclipse August 2 2027
Don't worry though, India's next solar eclipse is set for August 2, 2027. It'll be a partial one visible across the country (in New Delhi, it starts around 3:34pm IST).
The last total solar eclipse here was way back in July 2009, seen from places like Gujarat and Bihar.