August 12 total solar eclipse darkens parts of Europe

On August 12, a rare total solar eclipse turned day to night across parts of Europe, from Russia's remote Arctic north and western Iceland down to mainland Europe in a narrow band from the northwestern Atlantic coast of Spain to the Mediterranean Sea in the south.

It kicked off in northern Russia at 5pm GMT, with Reykjavik having not seen a total solar eclipse since 1433.

The shadow then raced south through parts of Greenland and was next due to hit mainland Europe before fading at about 6:30pm GMT over the Mediterranean Sea in the south.