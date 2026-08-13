August 12 total solar eclipse darkens parts of Europe
On August 12, a rare total solar eclipse turned day to night across parts of Europe, from Russia's remote Arctic north and western Iceland down to mainland Europe in a narrow band from the northwestern Atlantic coast of Spain to the Mediterranean Sea in the south.
It kicked off in northern Russia at 5pm GMT, with Reykjavik having not seen a total solar eclipse since 1433.
The shadow then raced south through parts of Greenland and was next due to hit mainland Europe before fading at about 6:30pm GMT over the Mediterranean Sea in the south.
Spain forecasts €347 million tourism boost
Spain had not seen a total eclipse like this in over a century, so it was no surprise that government predictions were that nearly 450,000 extra tourists could bring a €347 million boost to the economy.
People gathered with eclipse glasses in cities like Colmenar Viejo and Burgos for the one-hour, 45-minute show.
Scientists also had the clear skies forecast in Spain and, via NASA and the European Space Agency's live stream, a rare opportunity to study the Sun's atmosphere and its outermost layer.
If you missed it, another total eclipse will pass southern Spain and northern Africa in August 2027.