August 12 total solar eclipse sweeps Greenland Iceland northern Spain

You'll need to be along a narrow path stretching from Russia through the Arctic to see the full eclipse.

Folks in Canada, northern US Europe, and northwest Africa will only catch partial phases, and India misses out this time.

Don't forget: certified eclipse glasses are a must during partial phases (but you can safely look during totality).

These events don't happen often for any one place: about once every 400 years!

If you miss this one, mark your calendar for August 2, 2027; that's when another total solar eclipse comes around with an even longer show over southern Spain and parts of Africa and Arabia.