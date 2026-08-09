August 12 total solar eclipse sweeps Greenland Iceland Spain Balearics
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers!
On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will sweep across Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and the Balearic Islands.
For a few minutes, you may get to see the sun's corona, a glowing outer layer that's usually hidden, if skies are clear, when the moon completely blocks out the sun.
Solar Cycle 25 may reveal prominences
This year's eclipse comes almost two years after Solar Cycle 25 peaked in October 2024.
That means you might catch some dramatic shapes in the corona and even bright pink or red prominences, huge clouds of plasma shaped by the sun's magnetic fields.
Each eclipse is unique, so if you're in the path, it's worth looking up!