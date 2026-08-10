Indian start-up successfully tests its 'tow trucks' for satellites
What's the story
Bengaluru-based deep-tech start-up Aule Space has made a major breakthrough by testing its relative guidance, navigation and control (GNC) technology at ISRO's Rendezvous Simulation Laboratory (RSL). The company is the first private entity to test its tech at the facility. The successful demonstration of their autonomous navigation system in simulated space environments has achieved Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL-6).
Tow truck technology
Tow trucks for satellites
Aule Space is working on a unique solution to tackle the problem of satellite failures.
The company is developing autonomous spacecraft that could serve as "tow trucks" for satellites.
These servicing spacecraft are meant to approach and interact with non-cooperative targets, including those that may be tumbling or unable to communicate.
Future potential
Revolutionizing satellite servicing
The tech developed by Aule Space could revolutionize how satellites are serviced in space.
Using computer vision and autonomous navigation, the spacecraft would have to determine the target's position, velocity, and rotation before safely approaching it.
Once attached, a servicing spacecraft could provide propulsion to a satellite or help maintain its orbit.
Future
Funding for hardware development
The successful demonstration of Aule Space's tech is a major step toward orbital validation.
The company has raised $2 million in pre-seed funding to support hardware development and eventual orbital validation of its technology.
If such systems eventually reach orbit, they could help extend the operational life of expensive satellites, reduce the creation of new debris, and enable a future where spacecraft are not simply abandoned after they fail.