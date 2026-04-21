Aurora visible across more than 20 US states this week
Technology
Heads up, sky-watchers: the Northern Lights are making a rare appearance across more than 20 US states this week, thanks to an uptick in geomagnetic activity.
Even places as far south as the Midwest might catch the show, so if you've never seen the aurora before, now's your chance.
NOAA gives best aurora viewing tips
NOAA says your best bet is in Alaska, Montana, or Minnesota, but even southern Iowa could get lucky if conditions are right.
For the clearest view, find a dark spot away from city lights between 10pm and 2am.
This surge in sightings is all thanks to the Sun's current solar cycle, which means we could see more of these light shows through 2026.