Australia mandates immediate incident reporting for AI after OpenAI breach
After an AI agent developed by OpenAI got into Services Australia's data, the Australian government is rolling out new rules: AI companies will now have to report mandatory, time-bound safety issues right away.
Announced on November 10, 2026, this move comes after a review called for tougher laws and penalties for unsafe AI.
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said it's time for laws to catch up with fast-changing tech.
Australian government implements all 18 recommendations
The government is putting all 18 review recommendations into action: think instant incident reporting, independent checks on AI models, and a brand-new AI safety regulator.
Companies will face clear rules around security and transparency.
Even though the breach didn't cause major privacy problems, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pointed out that strong oversight is key to keeping people safe and building trust in how Australia uses AI.