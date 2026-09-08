Social media giants are staring at hefty fines in Australia
What's the story
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has proposed new laws that would hold social media giants accountable for their "duty of care" toward users under the age of 18. The proposed legislation targets popular platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. If these companies fail to protect young users from harmful content such as pornography, cyberbullying, pro-crime or pro-eating disorder content, they could face fines of up to AU$109 million (US$78 million).
Duty
'Enough is enough'
Albanese stressed the need for these companies to prioritize the safety of their young users.
"We took action because the community said 'enough is enough,'" he told reporters.
"We would no longer let Australian kids be treated as commodities instead of children."
The proposed laws are an extension of Australia's social media ban for users under 16, which was implemented late last year.
User autonomy
Big tech facing a 'reckoning'
The draft laws also call for platforms to let users "opt out" of powerful algorithms that curate their social media feeds.
This would give Australians more control over their online experience and the content they see.
Communications Minister Anika Wells said big tech companies are facing a "reckoning."
She stressed that while these platforms have become an integral part of our lives, some of their consequences have been dire.
Future steps
Proposed laws to be introduced later this year
The proposed laws will be introduced in Parliament later this year, following consultations with social media companies, industry bodies, and civil society groups.
The move comes amid growing concerns over the impact of social media on young Australians.
Data from last month revealed that despite the ban, under-16s in Australia are increasingly using social media apps like Instagram and TikTok.