Australian scientists build prototype quantum battery that charges in femtoseconds
Technology
Scientists in Australia have built a prototype quantum battery that charges incredibly fast: think femtoseconds, or 1 million times quicker than it loses power.
While it's just an early experiment for now, this tech could totally change how we store and use energy in the future.
Prototype battery uses quantum super absorption
This battery uses wild quantum effects like superposition and entanglement to charge up super quickly, a process called "super absorption."
Unlike regular batteries, these get more efficient as they get bigger.
Right now, they only hold a tiny amount of energy, but one day they could power things like quantum computers or even electric cars.
Researchers are working on making them last longer so we might see real-world versions down the line.