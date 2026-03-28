Australian scientists observe arms of donated body shifting during decomposition
Turns out, dead bodies don't always stay still.
Scientists in Australia watched a donated body for 17 months and noticed its arms moved quite a bit as it decomposed.
This happens because tissues dry out and ligaments loosen, not because of anything creepy.
The discovery is changing how experts think about what happens after death and could help make time-of-death estimates much more accurate.
Alyson Wilson links movements to stages
The research team, led by Alyson Wilson at Central Queensland University, used time-lapse cameras to link these movements to specific stages of decomposition.
Knowing what's normal helps investigators tell the difference between natural changes and possible signs of foul play at crime scenes.
The AFTER body farm's work is making crime scene investigations smarter and more reliable.