Australian scientists observe arms of donated body shifting during decomposition Technology Mar 28, 2026

Turns out, dead bodies don't always stay still.

Scientists in Australia watched a donated body for 17 months and noticed its arms moved quite a bit as it decomposed.

This happens because tissues dry out and ligaments loosen, not because of anything creepy.

The discovery is changing how experts think about what happens after death and could help make time-of-death estimates much more accurate.