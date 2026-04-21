Australia's BoM says El Nino may form May to July
Technology
Heads up: Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) says El Nino might show up between May and July this year.
Right now, things are neutral in the Pacific, but climate models are picking up steady warming: basically, the ocean is heating up in a way that often leads to El Nino.
El Nino could raise global temperatures
If ocean and atmosphere patterns line up, we could see classic El Nino effects: think hotter global temperatures and some wild weather shifts.
BoM notes that if the Nino 3.4 index climbs, it's officially El Nino territory.
Also, experts warn we might get above-normal rain than usual in places like India and northern Australia, as warmer seas shift moisture patterns.