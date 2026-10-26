Australia's cyber agency urges smarter AI tools as threats rise
Australia's cyber agency says online threats are ramping up, with hackers and even foreign governments using AI to target everything from gathering intelligence to disrupting critical infrastructure and stealing money.
The ASD is urging a shift in focus, prioritizing strong security over just keeping things online and believes smarter AI tools are key to staying ahead of attackers.
Abigail Bradshaw urges faster cyber modernisation
In the 2025-26 year the ASD handled 1,500 cases (a 20% increase) and flagged more than 4,400 potential malicious cyber incidents (an 80% increase).
Director General Abigail Bradshaw is calling for faster action to upgrade Australia's digital defenses, stressing that Australia must accelerate the modernisation of its technology and cybersecurity foundations to protect the systems we rely on every day.