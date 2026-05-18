Australia's December 2025 social media ban hit 26% of teens
Australia's social media ban, rolled out in December 2025, has made it much harder for teens to keep up with the news.
A new study found that 26% of young people (ages 10 to 17) were hit hard by the ban, and half of them now get less news than before.
Teens used social media for news
39% of teens got their news from social media, especially older teens (72% of those ages 16 to 17).
After the ban, a lot of affected teens didn't look for other sources: nearly four in 10 said they don't use any other news sources.
Many also lost access to world updates and chances to share their opinions.
Tanya Notley urges youth news support
Lead researcher Professor Tanya Notley said she's worried about how this could shape young people's habits long term.
She's urging the government to support youth-focused news platforms and boost media literacy in schools so everyone stays informed.