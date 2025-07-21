How to automate backups manually in Windows

Backing up data is essential to avoid losing it to system failures or accidental deletions. Obviously, there are plenty of software solutions out there, but you can also automate backups manually in Windows , without third-party tools. This will be useful if you want to go the hands-on way or avoid installing additional software. Using built-in Windows features, you can set up regular backups easily, securely.

Task Scheduler Using Task Scheduler for automation Windows Task Scheduler lets users automate tasks at specific times or events. To set up a backup task, open Task Scheduler from the Control Panel. Create a new task by selecting 'Create Basic Task' and following the prompts. Select 'Start a Program' as the action and define the backup script or command you want to run. Set the schedule per your preference - daily, weekly, monthly.

Batch files Creating batch files for backup Batch files are basic scripts that run commands one after another. To create one for backing up files, launch Notepad and write commands using 'xcopy' or 'robocopy'. Save it with a '.bat' extension. This batch file can then be associated with Task Scheduler to run automatically at specified times. It makes sure your data is backed up at regular intervals without any manual effort.

File history Utilizing File History feature File History is a built-in Windows feature that keeps backing up your personal files stored in Libraries, Desktop, Contacts, and Favorites folders. You can enable it by heading over to Settings > Update and Security > Backup and selecting "Add a drive." Choose an external drive on which the backups will be stored. File History will automatically save copies of your files from time to time.