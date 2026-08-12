Automattic launches Mesh CRM for Android with Material You widgets

Mesh connects with Automattic's Beeper messaging app so you can draft a text to someone in Beeper or click deep links in the app to visit a Mesh user's profile.

There's also Nexus AI (still in early access), which helps you search your network by things like location or expertise, with more AI features like a voice-based, hands-free experience on the way.

You can manage up to 1,000 contacts for free or upgrade for more features.

Whether you're networking for business or just staying organized personally, Mesh will soon be up for grabs on Google Play.