WordPress now has a free plan meant for students

The student plan is aimed at integrating WordPress into classrooms, training the next generation of website professionals.

This could be especially beneficial for underfunded schools as it offers a free solution.

After the first year, students can continue using the service by subscribing for $2 per month ($24/year).

Even if they don't subscribe, their work won't disappear; it will just downgrade to a free WordPress.com site on a free domain with all content intact.