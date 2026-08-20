AWS brings OpenAI's GPT-5.6 models to India with local processing
What's the story
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the general availability of OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Terra and GPT-5.6 Luna models in India through Amazon Bedrock. The inference for these models will be processed on AWS infrastructure located within the country. This move enables organizations across industries such as financial services, healthcare, and public sector to access these advanced AI capabilities while adhering to existing AWS security and governance controls.
Model details
Terra and Luna models tailored for different workloads
The GPT-5.6 Terra model is a general-purpose one, designed to handle everyday enterprise workloads.
On the other hand, the GPT-5.6 Luna model is specifically tailored for high-volume and latency-sensitive applications like summarization and classification.
This differentiation allows organizations to choose the right model based on their specific needs and the requirements of individual workloads.
Pricing strategy
Price cuts for GPT-5.6 models
Following OpenAI's recent price cuts, the cost of using the GPT-5.6 Luna model has been reduced by up to 80%.
Meanwhile, the GPT-5.6 Terra model is now available at a discount of up to 20%.
These revised prices are now reflected on Amazon Bedrock, making advanced AI capabilities more accessible to businesses in India.
Platform benefits
Amazon Bedrock unifies access to foundation models
Amazon Bedrock provides customers with a unified platform to access OpenAI models and other foundation models available on AWS, all through a single API.
This eliminates the need for infrastructure changes and allows organizations to choose models based on their specific needs.
The platform is designed to cater to both general enterprise tasks (Terra) and higher-volume applications (Luna).
Use cases
Potential use cases across industries
The GPT-5.6 models can be used for a range of applications, including software development, data analysis, agent workflows, and production inference.
Potential use cases include code generation/review/testing as well as automated report generation/multi-step business processes.
In sectors like banking and healthcare, these models could be used for KYC verification, regulatory filings, and document processing tasks.