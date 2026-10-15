AWS invests $1B as Anthropic plans to train 10,000 FDEs
Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Anthropic are in a race to show their AI investments actually work in the real world.
AWS is putting $1 billion into deploying forward-deployed engineers (FDEs), while Anthropic plans to train 10,000 FDEs by the end of 2027 with a $100 million budget.
The goal? Turn complex AI into useful tools that businesses can actually use.
US FDE job postings top 7,300
Investors are getting skeptical about whether AI will really pay off, especially after some tech stocks took a hit.
Now, companies like OpenAI, Accenture, and Google Cloud are ramping up efforts to hire or train more FDEs (OpenAI has launched a deployment business backed by more than $4 billion in initial investment).
US job postings for FDEs reached more than 7,300 in the first nine months of 2026, and it's clear these roles are becoming crucial for making AI deliver real results.