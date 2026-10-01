AWS launches Strands Decider 2B open-source decision model for automation
Amazon Web Services (AWS) just launched Strands Decider 2B, an open-source AI model built to make automation way easier and faster.
Instead of the usual bulky language models, this one is lightweight, speedy, and budget-friendly, perfect for quickly picking between options in automated workflows.
AWS rolled it out after hearing from users who wanted something less complicated than traditional AI tools.
Marc Brooker built Strands Decider 2B
Strands Decider 2B was created by Amazon's distinguished engineer Marc Brooker using the core of Qen3.5-2B model, but focuses on making smart choices rather than generating text.
Experts like TypeSafe's CEO and founder Diogo Almeida say building intelligent decision models isn't easy, so this launch is a pretty big step forward.
It even goes head-to-head with a similar tool from OpenAI, showing how specialized AI is getting more practical for real-world tasks.