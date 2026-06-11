AI-generated code doesn't always boost developer productivity: AWS
What's the story
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon's cloud computing division, has sparked a debate in the tech world. The company has said that artificial intelligence (AI)-generated code doesn't necessarily make software developers more productive. In a post on X, AWS claimed that generating more code with AI tools can sometimes create additional challenges for engineering teams instead of speeding up development.
Development hurdles
AWS explains why writing code isn't the bottleneck
AWS clarified that writing code is just one part of the software development process. The company emphasized that bigger challenges often arise when teams try to release software, debug it, and keep applications running smoothly after deployment. "The real bottleneck was never writing code. It's releasing it, debugging it, and keeping it running well," AWS said in its post.
AI skepticism
More code means more testing and maintenance
AWS questioned the effectiveness of AI systems in tackling these operational challenges. The company argued that generating more code could actually increase the amount of software needing testing, review, monitoring, and maintenance. To support its argument, AWS cited comments from Charity Majors, CTO at observability platform Honeycomb. Majors focused on practical improvements from AI tools rather than ambitious productivity targets often associated with generative AI.
AI principles
AWS shares Majors' AI use guidelines
AWS also highlighted that Majors aimed for a twofold productivity improvement while maintaining quality standards. Her team created guidelines around AI use instead of mandating employees to use it for everything. One principle stressed by AWS was that every AI output should have a human owner who takes responsibility for it. The post ended with a simple reminder: "Quality first, quantity second."