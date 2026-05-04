AWS says generative and agentic AI is transforming business operations
Technology
AI isn't just a buzzword anymore. Companies in India and around the world are actually using generative and agentic AI to run their core operations.
Satinder Pal Singh from AWS called it a technological and once-in-a-lifetime shift, with businesses using AI to make things smoother in supply chains, customer service, manufacturing, and more.
Zomato's Nugget handles nearly 1B messages
A cool example? Zomato's Nugget platform (leveraging AWS Bedrock) has handled nearly 1 billion messages and boosted productivity by 40%.
Singh says the real trick is picking the right AI tools, building strong data systems, and making sure teams keep learning new skills.
AWS also lets clients store information locally in places like Mumbai or Hyderabad.