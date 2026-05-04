AWS says generative and agentic AI is transforming business operations Technology May 04, 2026

AI isn't just a buzzword anymore. Companies in India and around the world are actually using generative and agentic AI to run their core operations.

Satinder Pal Singh from AWS called it a technological and once-in-a-lifetime shift, with businesses using AI to make things smoother in supply chains, customer service, manufacturing, and more.