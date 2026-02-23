AWS's Kiro AI caused a 13-hour global outage in December
Technology
Back in December, Amazon Web Services (AWS) ran into a 13-hour hiccup after engineers allowed its agentic AI tool, Kiro, to carry out changes.
This glitch mainly hit a cost-tracking feature that helps users keep tabs on their spending.
The whole episode was a reminder that even smart tech can trip up when it runs the show.
AWS clarified the outage was 'extremely limited'
AWS quickly clarified that the outage was limited to a single service in one of the two mainland China regions and didn't mess with the rest of their global operations.
They called it an "extremely limited event," described it as "brief," and said it did not affect AWS more generally.