Axiom 4 crew initiates biomedical research at ISS

Ax-4's crew is running over 60 experiments from 31 countries. They're looking at how microgravity changes our immunity and stress responses, testing electrical muscle stimulation to fight muscle loss, and even trying out new suit fabrics to keep astronauts comfortable during workouts.

Ax-4 mission helps figure out human health in space

These discoveries help us figure out how humans can stay healthy on long trips in space—think future Mars missions.

The Ax-4 mission isn't just about astronaut health; it's also paving the way for new tech and science that could shape the next era of space exploration.