Revolutionary artificial skin gives robots human-like sensations

Responsive prosthetics and better robots

Researchers tested the skin by shaping it into a hand and collecting over 1.7 million data points for machine learning.

While the tech still has some kinks—like signal interference and durability—it could make future prosthetics way more responsive and help robots work better in fields like disaster relief or car manufacturing.

As Thomas George Thuruthel from University College London puts it, this new skin is ahead of anything else out there right now.