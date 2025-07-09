Amazon purges AI-Created false political biographies

AI-generated misinformation could mess with public opinion

This isn't just about a few bad books—AI-generated misinformation like this could mess with public opinion ahead of the 2026 Scottish elections.

These texts can look pretty convincing since they don't have obvious signs of being AI-made, making it easier for false info to spread unnoticed.

Researcher Sam Stockwell points out that AI can create text that closely resembles human writing, which means we all need to stay sharp about what we're reading online.