Amazon purges AI-Created false political biographies
Amazon has taken down several AI-generated biographies of Scottish National Party (SNP) leaders, including John Swinney, Nicola Sturgeon, and Humza Yousaf.
The books were packed with false claims—like saying Swinney was born in the US to a Polish mother—and got basic facts about Yousaf's childhood wrong.
On top of that, they were filled with grammatical mistakes and made-up details.
AI-generated misinformation could mess with public opinion
This isn't just about a few bad books—AI-generated misinformation like this could mess with public opinion ahead of the 2026 Scottish elections.
These texts can look pretty convincing since they don't have obvious signs of being AI-made, making it easier for false info to spread unnoticed.
Researcher Sam Stockwell points out that AI can create text that closely resembles human writing, which means we all need to stay sharp about what we're reading online.