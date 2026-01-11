This Indian start-up is launching a satellite for in-orbit refueling

Chennai-based space start-up , OrbitAid Aerospace, is gearing up to launch AyulSAT, a pioneering satellite for in-orbit refueling. The technology seeks to prolong the life of satellites and tackle the issue of space debris. With this mission, India will become the fourth country globally to demonstrate such a capability. This move is seen as a major step toward an orbital economy that focuses on servicing and sustaining satellites.

Launch details AyulSAT's launch and mission objectives OrbitAid Aerospace plans to launch AyulSAT on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) tomorrow. The satellite will demonstrate internal propellant transfer, power transfer, and data transfer using its Standard Interface for Docking and Refueling Port (SIDRP). "We will first demonstrate transfer of fuel from one tank to another within the satellite," said Sakthikumar Ramachandran, founder and CEO of OrbitAID.

Future plans A step toward orbital fuel stations Ramachandran also revealed that AyulSAT will be India's first commercial docking and refueling interface deployed in orbit. He said, "We will soon have fuel stations in orbit that will enable life extension of satellites - both in low Earth and geosynchronous orbits." Later this year, OrbitAID plans to launch another satellite, a designated chaser satellite, that will dock with AyulSAT and demonstrate actual refueling of satellites in orbit.