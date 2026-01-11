This Indian start-up is launching a satellite for in-orbit refueling
What's the story
Chennai-based space start-up, OrbitAid Aerospace, is gearing up to launch AyulSAT, a pioneering satellite for in-orbit refueling. The technology seeks to prolong the life of satellites and tackle the issue of space debris. With this mission, India will become the fourth country globally to demonstrate such a capability. This move is seen as a major step toward an orbital economy that focuses on servicing and sustaining satellites.
Launch details
AyulSAT's launch and mission objectives
OrbitAid Aerospace plans to launch AyulSAT on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) tomorrow. The satellite will demonstrate internal propellant transfer, power transfer, and data transfer using its Standard Interface for Docking and Refueling Port (SIDRP). "We will first demonstrate transfer of fuel from one tank to another within the satellite," said Sakthikumar Ramachandran, founder and CEO of OrbitAID.
Future plans
A step toward orbital fuel stations
Ramachandran also revealed that AyulSAT will be India's first commercial docking and refueling interface deployed in orbit. He said, "We will soon have fuel stations in orbit that will enable life extension of satellites - both in low Earth and geosynchronous orbits." Later this year, OrbitAID plans to launch another satellite, a designated chaser satellite, that will dock with AyulSAT and demonstrate actual refueling of satellites in orbit.
Mission significance
AyulSAT's role in India's space mission
AyulSAT will also act as the target satellite for OrbitAID's first Rendezvous Proximity Operations and Docking (RPOD) mission. This will be conducted with the launch of their chaser satellite by the end of 2026. The AyulSAT is a major milestone in India's Debris-Free Space Mission 2030, and it lays the groundwork for an on-orbit economy based on servicing, refueling, and maintenance.