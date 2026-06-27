How harmful is screen time for toddlers?

Responsibility

Tech companies urged not to market unsuitable content for babies

Former Conservative minister Andrea Leadsom, who founded the 1,001 Critical Days Foundation, stressed that screens provide little benefit and could be dangerous during the first 1,001 days of life. She emphasized that parents shouldn't be blamed for this issue and called for every family to have access to a Best Start family hub. Leadsom also urged tech companies not to present content labeled or marketed as suitable for babies when evidence suggests otherwise.