How harmful is screen time for toddlers?
What's the story
A new landmark study has warned against the potential long-term health risks and reduced quality of life associated with screen time for babies and toddlers under two years. As per The Guardian, the research highlights that exposure to screens during this critical developmental stage could lead to a range of developmental issues. It calls for urgent investigation into the risks posed by smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices on infants.
Policy concerns
'Baby blind spot' in current policies
The study's authors, who are part of a team from UK universities called Action on Digital Device Immersive Conditions Team, have raised concerns over "baby blind spot" in current policies. This comes as focus has largely been on teenagers' social media habits and government plans to ban under-16s from these platforms. Rafe Clayton, co-lead of the research and senior lecturer at University of Leeds, said parents are unknowingly teaching their children unhealthy habits with screens due to lack of guidance.
Guideline revision
Urgent need to re-evaluate screen time guidelines
The comprehensive review, which is the most comprehensive review yet of all available global research on this topic, urges the government to re-evaluate its recently published screen time guidelines for under-fives. The current advice recommends avoiding screen time for those under two years old but allows "shared activities that encourage bonding, interaction and conversation."
Developmental risks
Early screen use could lead to overstimulation, sleep difficulties
The study highlights several potential harms from screen exposure at a young age, including reduced bonding opportunities with parents and caregivers, less physical playtime with other children, and limited language development. It also says early screen use could lead to overstimulation and sleep difficulties as well as affect eye health and childhood obesity. There are even fears that babies are turning to digital devices for comfort instead of their parents.
Risk assessment
'Baby screen-time risk assessment' needed
While the study didn't find direct links between screen use and specific developmental conditions, it strongly advised against regular intentional screen time for under-twos. It also called for a "baby screen-time risk assessment" to help services provide targeted support to families where developmental vulnerabilities may be emerging. Carmen Clayton, co-lead of the research and professor at Leeds Trinity University, stressed on the need for better engagement with families about problematic screen use without fear of judgment.
Responsibility
Tech companies urged not to market unsuitable content for babies
Former Conservative minister Andrea Leadsom, who founded the 1,001 Critical Days Foundation, stressed that screens provide little benefit and could be dangerous during the first 1,001 days of life. She emphasized that parents shouldn't be blamed for this issue and called for every family to have access to a Best Start family hub. Leadsom also urged tech companies not to present content labeled or marketed as suitable for babies when evidence suggests otherwise.