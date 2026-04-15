Backdoor discovered in WordPress plugins after essential plugin suite change

Experts urge WordPress owners to check

With over 400,000 total installs and more than 20,000 active sites using these plugins, a lot of websites were put at risk just because of a change in plugin ownership.

This is actually the second similar incident in as many weeks.

Security experts are reminding everyone to double-check for any weird or unknown plugins on their sites.

As Ginder put it, WordPress owners should check whether they still have one of the malicious plug-ins installed and remove it.