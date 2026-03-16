Baidu's new web-based AI service needs no tech setup

DuClaw runs fully on Baidu's cloud and comes loaded with built-in skills like Baidu Search and Scholar. It supports several top foundation models (think DeepSeek, Kimi-K2.5, GLM-5). Right now, first-timers can try it for just 17.8 yuan/month through March (way down from the usual 142 yuan).

Plans to integrate DuClaw with popular work platforms are underway

At launch, DuClaw works through a simple web interface, but Baidu plans to bring it to popular work platforms like WeCom and DingTalk soon.

With the Baidu App — which has an MAU of around 700 million — this could make advanced AI tools even more accessible for everyone.