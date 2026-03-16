Baidu's new web-based AI service needs no tech setup
Baidu AI Cloud just launched DuClaw, a new service that lets users access OpenClaw AI agents via a web interface, no tech setup, server configs, or API keys needed.
First-time users are offered a limited-time promotional subscription (RMB 17.8/month) to begin using the service.
DuClaw runs on Baidu's cloud and supports several foundation models
DuClaw runs fully on Baidu's cloud and comes loaded with built-in skills like Baidu Search and Scholar. It supports several top foundation models (think DeepSeek, Kimi-K2.5, GLM-5).
Right now, first-timers can try it for just 17.8 yuan/month through March (way down from the usual 142 yuan).
Plans to integrate DuClaw with popular work platforms are underway
At launch, DuClaw works through a simple web interface, but Baidu plans to bring it to popular work platforms like WeCom and DingTalk soon.
With the Baidu App — which has an MAU of around 700 million — this could make advanced AI tools even more accessible for everyone.