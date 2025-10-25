Baker's yeast can survive Mars-like conditions: Indian researchers
Turns out, the same yeast that helps make your bread and beer could handle life on Mars—well, sort of.
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science and Physical Research Laboratory put baker's yeast through some pretty extreme tests, blasting it with shock waves and soaking it in salts found on Mars.
Even though its growth slowed down, the yeast managed to survive these harsh conditions.
Yeast that couldn't form RNP condensates didn't do as well
The secret to the yeast's survival? Special cell structures called ribonucleoprotein (RNP) condensates—basically little stress shields inside the cell.
Yeast that couldn't form these didn't do as well.
This discovery could help scientists use yeast as a kind of stress sensor for future space missions, making it a surprisingly useful tool for exploring life beyond Earth.