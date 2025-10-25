Baker's yeast can survive Mars-like conditions: Indian researchers Technology Oct 25, 2025

Turns out, the same yeast that helps make your bread and beer could handle life on Mars—well, sort of.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science and Physical Research Laboratory put baker's yeast through some pretty extreme tests, blasting it with shock waves and soaking it in salts found on Mars.

Even though its growth slowed down, the yeast managed to survive these harsh conditions.