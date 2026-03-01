Baltimore is suing Elon Musk's AI company
Technology
Baltimore is taking xAI, Elon Musk's AI company, to court over its Grok chatbot.
The city claims Grok created fake sexualized images and was promoted without warning people about possible risks.
Officials are also worried about how the chatbot could affect residents' privacy.
Grok faced backlash for creating fake images of children
This isn't the first time Grok has faced heat: researchers found it made millions of AI-generated images recently, including thousands involving children.
After public outcry, xAI scaled back Grok's image-making features in January 2026.
Mayor Brandon Scott says holding tech companies accountable is key to keeping people safe as AI keeps evolving.