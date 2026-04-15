Bank of England warns Anthropic's Mythos could increase cyberattack risk
Technology
The Bank of England is sounding the alarm about Anthropic's new AI model, Mythos, saying it could make banks more vulnerable to cyberattacks.
Governor Andrew Bailey spoke at Columbia University, urging financial regulators to pay close attention as this tech might help hackers find weak spots in banking systems.
Andrew Bailey urges central bank independence
Bailey also called for smarter coordination between how we manage inflation and keep the financial system stable, especially with politicians in the UK and US pushing to give greater weight to economic growth and lower interest rates.
He stressed that central banks need enough independence to protect our money and keep public trust strong, even as AI shakes up the finance world.