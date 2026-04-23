Bankers meet Sitharaman on cyber threats from Anthropic's Mythos AI

Senior executives from public sector banks and other lenders met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. The meeting focused on the potential risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI) , including its disruptive potential for the financial sector. One of the key concerns discussed was cybersecurity threats linked to Anthropic's new AI model "Mythos." There are fears that such systems could make it easier to identify and exploit software vulnerabilities.

Risk assessment RBI, NPCI assess Mythos risks The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is said to be working with banks, government stakeholders, and global central banks. The aim is to assess the risks posed by AI models like Mythos and their potential impact on the financial ecosystem. Meanwhile, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is also looking for early access to Mythos ahead of its rollout. This is part of an effort to evaluate potential risks for the payments infrastructure.

Official stance Need for strong financial system amid tech shifts The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has issued its first official comment on Mythos. Secretary M Nagaraju stressed the need for a resilient and strong financial system amid emerging technological shifts. He emphasized that technology, including AI, will play an increasingly important role in the sector and can enable more lending through AI-driven underwriting.

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