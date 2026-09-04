BASF files Texas lawsuit accusing Apple of Face ID infringement

BASF wants damages and a court order to stop Apple from using this tech going forward.

The core of the dispute is TrinamiX, BASF's own spin-off, which developed advanced facial recognition designed to outsmart tricks like photos or masks.

TrinamiX says it has more than 800 granted or pending patents worldwide for its 3D and material-sensing technologies, and BASF says Apple knew or should have known of the high probability that updating its iPhones and iPads to incorporate Face ID using material and skin detection infringed seven trinamiX patents.