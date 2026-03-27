Bay Area protester traps Waymo robotaxi trapping Doug Fulop

Doug Fulop avoids Waymo, urges protections

After the scare, Fulop said he avoided hailing Waymos for some time and that he will avoid riding them at night until the company updates its pedestrian safety policy and is urging the company to step up its passenger protections.

As he put it, "As passengers, we deserve more safety than that if someone is trying to attack us."

The incident has sparked fresh worries about how ready self-driving cars really are for real-world risks.