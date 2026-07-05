BBC finds Instagram ads linking to Telegram child sexual abuse Technology Jul 05, 2026

Instagram is in hot water after a BBC investigation found paid ads leading users to Telegram channels selling child sexual abuse content, some involving kids as young as seven, with prices starting at ₹99.

The Indian government has stepped in, asking Meta to take down these disturbing ads.

Even when flagged, Instagram often lets them stay up, saying they didn't break its rules.