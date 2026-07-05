BBC finds Instagram ads linking to Telegram child sexual abuse
Instagram is in hot water after a BBC investigation found paid ads leading users to Telegram channels selling child sexual abuse content, some involving kids as young as seven, with prices starting at ₹99.
The Indian government has stepped in, asking Meta to take down these disturbing ads.
Even when flagged, Instagram often lets them stay up, saying they didn't break its rules.
Instagram's automated ad reviews fail
Instagram relies mostly on AI to review ads since Meta cut back human moderators in March.
This automated system has allowed harmful ads to slip by or stay online despite user reports.
With over 90% of Instagram's massive revenue coming from ads, there's concern that tougher moderation could affect its business.
Investigations flagged Instagram's underage-sex networks
Earlier investigations by The Wall Street Journal, along with researchers at Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and by the Pulitzer Centre also highlighted Instagram's role in spreading underage-sex networks, showing serious gaps in how the platform handles dangerous content.